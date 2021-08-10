Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.00 million. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CTOS stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90.

CTOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecom, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The Equipment Rental and Sales segment rents and sells a range of new and used equipment, including bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers, and underground equipment for electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

