Limbach (LMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Limbach had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.50 million. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. Limbach has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $16.09. The company has a market cap of $94.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $54,346.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,062.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,827 shares of company stock valued at $82,029. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated building systems solutions company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company engages in the design, prefabrication, installation, management, and maintenance of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and control systems, as well as heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC) system; and maintenance, and equipment upgradation, emergency service work, automatic temperature control, specialty contracting, and energy monitoring services.

