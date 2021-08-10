Baader Bank Analysts Give CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) a €145.00 Price Target

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

CWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA stock opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $935.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €128.42. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €81.00 ($95.29) and a 1 year high of €138.40 ($162.82).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

