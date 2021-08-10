B. Riley Boosts Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target to $105.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $78.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10 and a beta of 1.24. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $79.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.39.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,880,345.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

