Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa Sells 8,146 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP David J. Rosa sold 8,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.23, for a total transaction of $8,204,895.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,524,422.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ISRG stock opened at $1,032.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $633.29 and a 52-week high of $1,036.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $926.09.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, August 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 4th.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $890.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.