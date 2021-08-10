James Geral Bell Buys 700 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director James Geral Bell acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, with a total value of C$10,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$267,036.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$14.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$1.96 and a twelve month high of C$17.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POU shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cormark increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

