Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $915.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $890.00 to $915.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $681.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

