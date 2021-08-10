Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Price Target to $915.00

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $890.00 to $915.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
NYSE:Y opened at $681.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $675.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Alleghany Company Profile
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
