Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.71 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $56.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10,400.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

