TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Increased to $16.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.71. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

