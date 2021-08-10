Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE CUBI opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.58. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899 in the last 90 days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

