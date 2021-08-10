$3.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report $3.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $12.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Several analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

NYSE SAH opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

