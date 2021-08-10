Mercury Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mercury Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MRCY. Truist Financial downgraded Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

MRCY stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.38. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

