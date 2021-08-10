Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $166.07 Million

Analysts expect Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) to report sales of $166.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.80 million and the highest is $176.84 million. Amarin reported sales of $156.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $649.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $701.44 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $707.13 million, with estimates ranging from $562.54 million to $888.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRN. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. boosted its position in Amarin by 15.3% during the first quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. now owns 6,790,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amarin by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,339,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,365,000 after purchasing an additional 363,813 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amarin by 43.0% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,177,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 955,693 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Amarin during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,589,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 485.49 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.