Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for ResMed Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $277.97 on Monday. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $278.79. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in ResMed by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in ResMed by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

