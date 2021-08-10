Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Boosted by B. Riley

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.50 price target on the stock.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BVH stock opened at $20.24 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.92 million, a P/E ratio of 106.53 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. Company insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

