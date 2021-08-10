SunOpta (STKL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.60 million. On average, analysts expect SunOpta to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In related news, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $150,367.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,346.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 8,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $109,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

