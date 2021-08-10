Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Lowered by Analyst

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for agilon health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

agilon health stock opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

