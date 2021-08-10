Boxlight (BOXL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boxlight has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 3.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Boxlight from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

