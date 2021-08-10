GDS (GDS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.46.

Several research firms have commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.