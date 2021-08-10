Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CSOD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $56.55 on Friday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,241,348. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,482,000 after acquiring an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.