DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Now Covered by New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. DLocal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.88.

DLocal stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,015,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,024,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,529,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

