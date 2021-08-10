Beyond Meat’s (BYND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BYND. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.59.

BYND opened at $130.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.11. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 16.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock valued at $14,537,788 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

