Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.78.

CYRX stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.46. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cryoport will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $600,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

