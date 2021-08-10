Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.34.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.88 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $125.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,787 shares of company stock worth $81,382,943. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 177,688 shares during the period. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.