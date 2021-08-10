Canaccord Genuity Cuts Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target to $87.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $126.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ITRI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.40.

ITRI stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Itron will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,028 shares of company stock worth $582,072 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 19.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Itron by 185.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 69.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Itron by 33.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

