SVB Leerink Cuts Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Price Target to $25.00

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

HARP stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $317.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.55.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 394.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $64,087.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,564 shares of company stock worth $2,401,276 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

