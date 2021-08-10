Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

LMRK has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

LMRK opened at $14.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market cap of $362.96 million, a PE ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landmark Infrastructure Partners (LMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.