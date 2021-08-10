Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kadant has a 52-week low of $104.15 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $308,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,846 shares of company stock valued at $890,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the first quarter worth $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after acquiring an additional 62,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

