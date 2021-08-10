Financial Contrast: Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) & Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.96, indicating that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.14, indicating that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 281.72%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific N/A -11.49% -5.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Danimer Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 31.25 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -40.21

Hong Yuan Holding Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Danimer Scientific.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

