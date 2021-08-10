Marathon Oil Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $11.60 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 66,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.