B. Riley Weighs in on Hanesbrands Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a report released on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

