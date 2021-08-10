Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,588 shares of company stock worth $9,469,120. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,126,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,917,000 after buying an additional 1,817,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $70,004,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 718.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,706,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,104,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,965,000 after acquiring an additional 810,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,328,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,907,000 after acquiring an additional 558,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

