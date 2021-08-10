Raymond James Boosts NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target to $27.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.73.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $23.82 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

