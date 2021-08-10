Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nomad Foods Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nomad Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.