Canaccord Genuity Cuts Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$33.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

QBCRF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Quebecor stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

