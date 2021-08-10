Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Lowered to $4.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The firm has a market cap of $358.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77. Quotient has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 597,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quotient by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,805,000 after purchasing an additional 583,983 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Quotient by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after buying an additional 550,078 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quotient by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 545,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Quotient by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 147,156 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

