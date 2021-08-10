Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

OCSL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 46.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 38,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $255,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,292,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,657,505.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,411. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.96%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

