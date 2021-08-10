IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IGIFF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.

IGM Financial stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

