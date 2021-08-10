Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07.

Get Vonage alerts:

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.34 on Monday. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 102,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.