Analysts Offer Predictions for Ero Copper Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.90.

TSE:ERO opened at C$23.33 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

