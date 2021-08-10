Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,487,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $85,400 over the last ninety days. 56.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.

