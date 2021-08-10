Blonder Tongue Laboratories (BDR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 240.60% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.
Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $3.80.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses.
