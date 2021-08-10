Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.
Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.
Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.23. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$13.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.
Sierra Wireless Company Profile
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.