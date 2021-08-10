Sierra Wireless (SW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Sierra Wireless to post earnings of C($0.47) per share for the quarter.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.46) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$136.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$124.45 million.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at C$24.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$894.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.23. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of C$13.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.23.

In other news, Director Kent Paul Thexton sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.14, for a total transaction of C$292,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$897,639.80. Also, Senior Officer Philippe Frederic Joel Rene Guillemette sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.68, for a total value of C$27,197.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,551 shares in the company, valued at C$345,403.68. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,308 shares of company stock valued at $326,633.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

