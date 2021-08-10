Everspin Technologies (MRAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Everspin Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MRAM opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Everspin Technologies has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04.

In other news, insider Aparna Oka sold 4,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,241 shares in the company, valued at $63,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $39,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Everspin Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Everspin Technologies worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

