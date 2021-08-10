Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) PT Raised to $144.00 at Raymond James

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $143.00 to $144.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.82.

NYSE:WCN opened at $125.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.14. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $128.50.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 5.68%.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $482,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,601,000 after acquiring an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

