Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target Increased to $109.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.09. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,080,866 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,843,000 after buying an additional 165,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 75.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after buying an additional 229,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,044,001 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after buying an additional 70,989 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,704,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 30,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

