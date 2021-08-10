Geberit’s (GBERY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBERY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Geberit currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $82.55 on Friday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.30.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

