Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18. Cascades has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.