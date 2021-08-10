BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.21.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.65 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 270.53%. Analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $92,671.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $134,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,426 shares of company stock worth $1,247,506. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,990,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 334,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,469,000 after acquiring an additional 931,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

