Comparing Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.82, indicating that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.25 $112.15 million $1.65 19.05 Hersha Hospitality Trust $176.66 million 2.04 -$166.35 million ($1.31) -7.03

Weingarten Realty Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 2 0 2.33 Hersha Hospitality Trust 2 4 0 0 1.67

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.94%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $9.99, suggesting a potential upside of 8.51%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 18.97% 4.93% 2.27% Hersha Hospitality Trust -51.76% -14.41% -4.97%

Summary

Weingarten Realty Investors beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ÂHT.Â

