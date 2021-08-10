FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $363.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 366.2% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,497 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 115,071 shares in the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

